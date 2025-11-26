Novartis AG $NVS Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

