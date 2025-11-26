North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

