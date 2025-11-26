North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after purchasing an additional 542,912 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,298,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,753,000 after buying an additional 271,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $32,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

