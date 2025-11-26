Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

