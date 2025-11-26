Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $440.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.