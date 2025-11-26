Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $440.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.