J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 563.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 229,345 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,984,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,202,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2%

PPA opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

