Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Marten Transport has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
Marten Transport Trading Up 3.6%
MRTN opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.94. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
