REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2012 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.8%
NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $353.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10.
About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
