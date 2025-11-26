Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 165.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Insmed by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Insmed by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

