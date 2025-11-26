Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total transaction of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AXON opened at $528.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $672.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $730.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.