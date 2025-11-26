Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJW opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

