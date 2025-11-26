Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJW opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.