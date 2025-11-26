Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJW opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.