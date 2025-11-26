Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Display by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $169.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

