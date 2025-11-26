110,569 Shares in First Advantage Co. $FA Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 2,967.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.33 and a beta of 1.19.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was up 105.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Advantage news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

