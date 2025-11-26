South Bow FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by US Capital Advisors

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Bow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

South Bow Price Performance

