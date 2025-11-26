Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for SWK FY2025 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $91.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 114.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

