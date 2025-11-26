Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

