KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

