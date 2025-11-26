SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 102.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

