Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Walmart by 424.1% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 252,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock worth $15,616,747. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

