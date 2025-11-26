Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $620.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

