Reviewing American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

American Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 4.16 -$37.81 million $0.14 348.04 Global Medical REIT $138.78 million 3.19 $6.63 million ($0.25) -132.04

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Healthcare REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Healthcare REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. American Healthcare REIT pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 2 10 2 3.00 Global Medical REIT 1 2 3 1 2.57

American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT 1.21% 1.09% 0.58% Global Medical REIT 0.79% 0.25% 0.09%

Summary

American Healthcare REIT beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

