Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 97,483 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $210.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -48.25%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

