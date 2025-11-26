eBay Inc. $EBAY Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 59.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

