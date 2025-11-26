Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,640 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

