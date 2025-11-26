Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5833.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Upstart has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $96.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu bought 100,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $3,923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,400. This represents a -500.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,287.14. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $67,777,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upstart by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 826,974 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,576,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.