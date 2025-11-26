Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,659 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

