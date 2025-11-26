Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 279.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

