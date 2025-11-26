Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 224,951 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 224,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE HD opened at $351.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

