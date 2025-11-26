Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 446,183 Realty Income Corporation $O

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 446,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 106.6% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 114,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

