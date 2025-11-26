Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $61,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $454,862,000 after purchasing an additional 884,403 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 191,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 733.5% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

