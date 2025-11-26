Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 346.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Baozun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Baozun by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 77,891 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 52,654 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.