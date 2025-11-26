Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 116,978 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24,119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7,481.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,649,341 shares of company stock worth $387,147,483 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.