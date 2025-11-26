Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Financial Survey

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 33.54% 68.17% 29.80% Akamai Technologies 10.40% 14.26% 6.50%

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 8 30 2 2.85 Akamai Technologies 4 11 6 0 2.10

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uber Technologies and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $108.26, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $93.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $43.98 billion 3.95 $9.86 billion $7.78 10.75 Akamai Technologies $4.13 billion 3.16 $504.92 million $3.41 26.60

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Akamai Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

