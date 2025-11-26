SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5,144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772,591 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $94,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

