Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

