Brokerages Set BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $57.56

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.8667.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

BRBR opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

