Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 51,168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,704 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 494.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $401.61 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day moving average is $509.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

