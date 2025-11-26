Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24,734.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,202 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $296.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $296.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.18 and its 200-day moving average is $255.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

