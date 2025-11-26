Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $61.14

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.3810.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

