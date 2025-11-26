Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 184,195 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12,031.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,367,000 after buying an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,080,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9%

GPC opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.