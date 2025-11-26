Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 59,260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $121,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

