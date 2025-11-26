iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

