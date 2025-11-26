ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,182,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COP opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

