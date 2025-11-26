Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.