Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,896,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,764,000 after acquiring an additional 627,337 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after acquiring an additional 702,057 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

