Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.20 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 775.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

