Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) versus Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head to Head Comparison

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors -7.02% -8.80% -6.30% Shimano 10.72% 5.93% 5.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Shimano”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $562.53 million 0.76 -$26.53 million ($3.87) -10.64 Shimano $2.98 billion 2.94 $503.78 million $0.37 27.00

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Outdoors and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 1 1 0 0 1.50 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Outdoors pays out -34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimano pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Shimano beats Johnson Outdoors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

