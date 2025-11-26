Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 56,585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.