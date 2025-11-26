Analysts Set Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $434.37

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.3684.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.22 and its 200 day moving average is $380.55. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $567,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

