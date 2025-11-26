Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

